Paris (AFP)

French Paris Saint-Germain did not need more than eight months to avenge Bayern Munich and stripped him of the Champions League title, when he eliminated him from the quarter-finals of this season, to reach the last square with Chelsea, who overthrew Portuguese Portuguese.

The French capital took revenge for losing the final of last season to Bayern in August, thanks to the goals scored away from home after losing 1-0 at home in the second leg of the quarter-final.

The Parisian club had cut more than half the way towards revenge for the loss of the 2020 final with a single goal, which deprived it of its first title in the continental competition, by winning the first leg in Munich 3-2 thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s double and the goal of Brazilian Marquinhos, who missed the second leg due to injury.

Saint Germain is playing the semi-finals for the third time after 1995, when its career ended at the hands of Milan, and 2020, when the other German team overtook Leipzig before losing the final for the first in its history at the hands of Bayern, who scored the only goal for former Saint-Germain player, Cameroonian Eric Maxime Chubu Moting , Without it being enough to continue the title defense campaign.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who shone in the evening, said: We were not eliminated tonight, we deserved 1-0 victory here, but the result in Munich was not good, we were in a bad position before the start of the whistle, it was very frustrating to miss so many chances to go.

And about Bayern’s lack of his Polish goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski, Neuer replied: “We missed all the players who were not present in front of a high-level team like Paris Saint-Germain, this is difficult, but the players who were on the field gave everything they had. We have a good chance to win the league. The German, and in the end it will be a positive season.

As for the Argentine, Angel Di Maria, the Saint-Germain striker, he said: I think the best team qualified. They were the best team last year. They were the champions, but this year we are better than them. That is why we reached the semi-finals.

Coach Hanzi Flick’s team played the fateful meeting in the absence of several injured players on the head of the deadly striker Lewandowski, French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and his teammate Lyon Goretska and defender Niklas Zolle, while Serge Gnabry and Spain’s Marc Roca were infected with the Corona virus.

After they were doubted about their participation due to injury, Flick began the meeting with Frenchmen Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman, who suffered a blow in the weekend’s league match against Union Berlin 1-1, but recovered to participate against his former team.

The injuries did not provide the opposite side, as Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, Lavin Kurzawa, in addition to Marquinhos, were absent from Saint-Germain, which prompted Pochettino to involve Danilo Pereira in the center of the defense alongside Prisnell Quimembe.

After his recent absence from the team due to his infection with the Corona virus, Italian Marco Verratti began the match from the bench, while Argentine midfielder Lenadro Paredes returned after his suspension had ended.

In turn, Chelsea reached the semi-finals for the first time since the year 2014, despite falling in front of its guest Porto with a clean goal to the Iranian substitute Mehdi Tarmi in stoppage time at the “Ramon Sanis Pisjuan” stadium in Seville, Spain, taking advantage of him beating him 2-0 in the first leg.

German coach Thomas Tuchel, who has restructured Chelsea since his arrival in January, hopes to repeat at least last year’s achievement, when he reached with his former club Paris Saint-Germain the final match, before losing to Bayern Munich. “It was a very difficult battle,” Tuchel said. “It was perhaps not the most beautiful match to watch on TV, but from the bench it was a tense and fast match. It was difficult to play against them and get out of pressure. In general, we deserved to beat Porto for 180 minutes.”

In 18 matches under supervision in all competitions, Chelsea lost one game in the league to West Brom nearly ten days ago after a series of 14 matches unbeaten. The last participation of the European champion in 2012 was in the semi-finals in 2014 when he was knocked out at the hands of Atlético Madrid, knowing that he took him out of the price of the final this season, while Porto failed to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time since 2004, when he won his second title in the tournament with Coach Jose Mourinho after the first in 1987. This is the eighth time that Chelsea have decided the quarter-final match in their favor in the last nine occasions, as it was the only exit in this distinguished series against Manchester United in 2011.