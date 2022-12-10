The German goalkeeper on Instagram: “I was trying to clear my head… it pains me that this season is over.” It is a cursed autumn for the Bavarian club: they have already lost Mané and Hernandez to injury

The year couldn’t end worse than this, for Manuel Neuer and for Bayern. Compound fracture of the tibia of the right leg, season over. How? During a ski tour. But could he do it? It seems so. It was the player himself who posted a photo of him in the Murnau hospital, about 70 km from Monaco, on his Instagram profile, where he was hospitalized on Friday and immediately operated on successfully. “I was trying to relax, to clear my head on ski mountaineering when I broke my leg… It pains me that this season is over for me,” wrote the Germany and Bayern captain.

The clause — Players of a certain level usually have clauses or agreements with clubs to avoid sports or behavior that could endanger their physical safety. Even Bayern impose it on their players. But according to the Bild newspaper, Neuer did not have this restriction on his contract and does not have to disclose the practice of many of his leisure activities (it is not uncommon to see him on a bike). Furthermore, in Germany there is a debate, also at the level of insurance, payment of salary by the employer and the “health fund”, whether ski mountaineering should be defined as a dangerous sport. It also depends on the context in which Neuer was. The goalkeeper’s salary is estimated at around 21 million gross a year. In any case, Bayern immediately rallied around their captain, officially showing solidarity and pain for what happened. Maybe it will be the classic good face, however the dg Hasan Salihamidzic announced that “the accident that happened in Neuer is terrible and all our thoughts go to him. I spoke to us on Friday, he will have all our support: he will recover and he can count on Bayern ”. The CEO Oliver Kahn said: “The news shocked us. We are on his side and will also accompany him until he is completely healed ”. See also Bundesliga: Next shock for Bielefeld in Bayern victory

Cursed autumn — Had Germany gone further to the World Cup, perhaps Neuer would now be in Qatar or just back, not needing an immediate holiday to ‘clear his head’. But the Germans were eliminated on December 1st and the sporting beating, followed by much controversy and the resignation of Oliver Bierhoff, has now been joined by another misadventure for the captain. Bayern’s autumn is turning into a cursed period. In the penultimate match before the tournament in Qatar, Sadio Mané injured the head tendon in his calf: operated on, he missed the World Cup and is fighting against time to have him in the Champions League against PSG (February 14). The Frenchman Lucas Hernandez only played the first 13 minutes of the World Cup then broke his ACL. Season over. Bayern’s troop of seven on “loan” to Germany came out in shattered morale after their elimination in the first round and now the knockout of Neuer. As he wrote, “there could have been a better end to the year”. See also Live matches on TV for this Monday, March 14

