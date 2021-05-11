Ob Nazi or racist, sexist or anti-Semite – the use of such cains marks has become so inflationary that it has apparently become superfluous to substantiate the allegations. In order not to get embarrassed at all, activists like Luisa Neubauer take the detour via hints. According to this, Hans-Georg Maaßen “spread” anti-Semitic or racist views.

But Neubauer does not have to prove that either, because it is “long since occupied”. Even Felix Klein, the federal government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, must have missed this. He recalled that such an allegation required “clear evidence”. “Long ago occupied” – in Neubauer’s world that is just another word for “done”. The same club rushes down on Maaßen as on Boris Palmer. Help is provided by “moderators” like Anne Will who do not have the courage to confront their favorites.

The reason for the mercilessness of such “debates” is not in the fight against racism, sexism or anti-Semitism, and certainly not in civil courage. It is a tasteless means of intimidation to put yourself in the right light.

The highest of the feelings of this authoritarian thinking is the excuse of the delinquent, who has to renounce an offense that he may not have committed at all. The result is not a better society, but the naked fear of being drawn into this vortex of hypocrisy, hypocrisy and malevolence.