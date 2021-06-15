ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

In a dialogue with Maischberger, climate activist Luisa Neubauer is asked about her opinion on Spahn. There is a meaningful silence.

Hamburg – Much criticism of Jens Spahn (CDU) – now climate activist Luisa Neubauer is following up. The German figurehead of Fridays for Future (FFF) commented on the Federal Minister of Health in Sandra Maischberger’s podcast. “Maischberger. The podcast “goes in search of clues to the complex range of topics of power. According to her own statements, the moderator speaks to “powerful people and people who fight for their convictions.”

Luisa Neubauer in the podcast by Sandra Maischberger: Fridays for Future activist with judgment on Jens Spahn

In a dialogue with Luisa Neubauer, in addition to the climate crisis – and why it affects the poorest in particular – the conversation turned to Jens Spahn. And that in the “One sentence too” section. But the Greens member Neubauer was initially lacking the words. Literally. Because at first you only heard a deep sigh. “If silence were an answer,” Maischberger said with a laugh. But then Luisa Neubauer delivered a razor-sharp judgment: “If Jens Spahn were a woman, he would have resigned long ago,” the 25-year-old said with conviction. “A sentence about” Jens Spahn actually only came down to a few words on the part of Neubauer. But they had it all.

Criticism of the work of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn – He defends himself and gets help from Lachet

For weeks and months the criticism of Spahn’s work has not stopped. The messages are lined up one after the other. The fraud of numerous corona test sites in billing, the mask dispute, the criticism of the Federal Audit Office. “Inhuman” is the alleged proposal by the Federal Ministry of Health to distribute non-certified protective masks to the disabled and homeless, said Saskia Esken. Indirectly, the SPD party chairmen Esken and Walter-Borjan’s Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn suggested resigning from his office.

Spahn defends himself massively against the allegations. Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet also defended the health minister last weekend. “In retrospect, all the clever ones come now,” said the CDU politician. The market for masks was dense in spring 2020. There were also requests for help from clinics. The government simply had to react. “And that’s why a lot of what the SPD is doing with Jens Spahn at the moment is just shabby.” Union representatives had also rejected the fact that the masks would not protect enough against a corona infection. “That’s just not true,” said CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak. And CSU boss Markus Söder had increased the pressure on the SPD labor minister in the course of the mask dispute by saying: “If the allegations are not correct, (…) it would have to be discussed whether Hubertus Heil will still remain in office can. ”Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also stood protectively in front of her minister. The disapproval of the CDU politician “has no basis,” she is said to have said in an internal meeting.

One of the most cited Spahn sentences in the course of the corona pandemic was the prophecy that we will have to forgive each other a lot. But forgiveness now seems to have eroded. (aka with dpa)