With their plans for climate protection, the Greens and their boss Annalena Baerbock are polarizing. Climate activist Luisa Neubauer sees the government parties as an obligation.

Berlin – The dispute over an increase in petrol prices and a possible end to cheap flights is heating up people. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock had announced at the beginning of June that her party wanted to raise the fuel price by a total of 16 cents by 2023 in favor of the climate. The key question: Is climate protection only possible with higher costs for the population?

For Germany’s most well-known Fridays for Future activist, Luisa Neubauer, a “mendacious climate debate” is raging during the election campaign. Poor people were simply “used as an excuse” to be able to do less climate protection out of supposed social responsibility, she told the dpa.

In fact, politicians in Germany have “advocated social injustice for decades and made policies for the economy and not for people”. The climate activist called for an adequate social balance from the federal government around Chancellor Angela Merkel – and her successors. “The government needs to start talking to people clearly about the challenges we are facing.”

Fridays for Future activist Neubauer: “Parties want to sell people for stupid”

Neubauer defended the Greens. The attacks by political opponents against Baerbock and her party had a different background. “You could think that some parties are trying to cover up their lack of climate protection programs by criticizing the Greens,” said Neubauer. The fact that the grand coalition of CDU / CSU and SPD has long since decided to increase the price of CO2 is out of sight. This automatically leads to higher gasoline prices.

“Some parties apparently want to fool people,” said Neubauer. Rather, it is the government’s job to ensure compliance with international climate agreements. In addition, the cabinet must create the conditions to “shape socially just climate protection for everyone”.

For this purpose, Fridays for Future wants to campaign in the coming weeks in cooperation with unions and social associations, explained Neubauer. For today’s Friday (June 18), Fridays for Future is planning a rally to demonstrate exactly 100 days before the federal elections for compliance with the climate targets. The Greens, meanwhile, are adjusting their tone of voice in the simmering climate debate. (kh)