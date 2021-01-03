Netzsch has added an adjustable heating jacket to its proven pump shape. It encloses the so-called eccentric screw pump over its entire length. This keeps the desired heat constant during the entire pumping process.

Due to the special conveying principle of the pump, even coarser components such as brittle or nuts can be added undamaged and conveyed through the system. Capacity: around 25 cubic meters of chocolate mass per hour.

Netzsch pumps are the driving force behind many things. They also transport mud, chemical substances, glue and petroleum. Or foods like tomato sauce for pizza and pasta, yogurt, fruit juice or mayonnaise. The housings are designed in such a way that nothing can settle, experts call this dead space. Polished surfaces make cleaning easier, strict regulations apply. “Our pumps and accessories are manufactured in accordance with the nationally and internationally relevant manufacturing and hygiene standards and norms,” ​​says Rainer Gozzer, Netzsch’s Food and Pharmacy Business Area Manager.

Netzsch recently delivered the millionth pump

The manufacturer is successful: this year it delivered its millionth pump. It was developed at the headquarters in Germany. The components were designed and manufactured in the factory in Brazil. The finished product was finally assembled, tested and shipped in California. The example shows: The process works across many locations and countries – even in times of Corona.