From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Where are the motorcyclists going? © TikTok/lachmalstift

A clip is currently going viral on TikTok, which is making viewers suspicious. The video shows some motorcyclists suddenly disappearing from a road in Ohio. What’s behind it?

Ohio – “How long did it take you to understand it?” With this question, the user turns laugh crayon to his followers tik tok In fact, the scene in the clip he posted cannot be clearly deciphered at first. The focus is on a busy street in Ohio. There, some motorcyclists seem to magically disappear from a bridge.

The clip has already been viewed more than 4.1 million times (as of March 21, 2:21 p.m.), with more than 5,000 comments. Apparently, some users had to think a long time to solve the puzzle. As many write, they would not have understood the deception even after looking at it several times. “My brain has shorted out,” the comments read. Or: “This is the proof: We live in a matrix.”

Viral video: the explanation behind the optical illusion

For those who still don’t get it, some users provide the solution in the comments. “Oh my god, that’s a balcony – that’s such a confusing perspective,” writes one user. In fact, the only logical explanation for the wondrous scene seems to be that the bikes aren’t going over a bridge, but down a normal road. The angle of the video is chosen in such a way that one does not immediately recognize that the cameraman is probably filming from a high-rise building onto a large balcony. Road users disappear behind this perspective.

If you feel like having even more puzzle fun, you should check out the optical illusion of a girl currently going around the world, not to be missed or you can alternatively try an internet puzzle about a rocking girl. As confusing as optical illusions are, they are often a lot of fun to solve.