Just get on the train from Vienna and go to the beach? If you believe the map of an airport, easily possible. Reddit users are puzzled.

Vienna – When most people think of a holiday in Austria, they probably think of skiing or mountain hiking rather than a beach holiday by the sea. But could that soon be the case? The sea route to Austria is already marked on a map that was shared on the social media platform Reddit. “New sea access in Upper Austria?” asks the creator in the headline. One user reacts with amusement, others with concern.

“I didn't even know that Austria recently had access to the sea again. I'm already looking forward to my Baltic Sea vacation in the Innviertel in the summer!”, the creator of the post comments on his find. The card is said to be at Paris-Beauvais airport.

Map with access to the Baltic Sea in Austria – “Reactivate the Austrian Navy!” jokes the internet

“Reactivate the Austrian Navy!” says the top comment jokingly. According to the map, in addition to Austrians, residents in the Czech Republic can also look forward to their own access to the Baltic Sea. According to the map, the Baltic Sea coast of Germany and Poland is also significantly larger than it is now.

But how does such a map come about? The comments immediately provide a possible answer for this. “Global warming and melting poles. That was to be expected!” Another user replies: “In this case, Poland is almost melting.” Probably with a view to the map on which the entire eastern side of the country disappears into the Baltic Sea.

On the map, the Baltic Sea extends as far as Austria – Germany is also losing area

But in Germany you would also have to forego parts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as Brandenburg, Thuringia and Bavaria. “Climate change sneak peak,” writes another person in the comments. However, it is unclear whether the map is really intended to show the development of the sea. However, previous predictions assume that climate change in the Baltic Sea will threaten life in and around the sea.

There are already increasingly violent storm surges on the German coast, which are said to be favored by climate change. However, topics such as climate protection and sustainability are currently more of an issue in winter sports in Austria. Laura Dahlmeier commented on the big topic.