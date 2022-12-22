Mexico. After insulting the Mexican fans, the musician Federico Zapata has caused a stir on social networks showing his repentance, but users now ask that Los Caligaris, the band to which he belongs, not appear at the Vive Latino festival.

On Twitter, Federico Zapata responded to the criticism that Paco Villa, a TUDN commentator, made against the goalkeeper of the Albiceleste team, Dibu Martínez, and trying to defend him used derogatory words towards Mexicans.

“You are different because of your envy, resentment, and for having a broken tail… stop crying, try American football or baseball, the best soccer players you have there are called foreigners. Marica,” Zapata wrote.

After the letter, users immediately react and ask the organizers of Vive Latino to cancel the band’s presentation for the next edition of the festival.

“Live latino, Are they going to allow a guy like Federico Zapata to appear at one of the festivals that seeks to unite our peoples? I hope they take action on the matter”, “Terrible”, some people write.

Another one points out that if the organizers of Vive Latino allow the performance of said band, the public will make them live through hell, and with this many people disapprove of Zapata’s behavior, whom they apparently have stopped loving and admiring.

Zapata has already apologized to the Mexicans and to those who have been offended by his comment and asks that his colleagues from Los Caligaris not be involved in this.

Federico Zapata. Instagram photo

“It was not my intention to put myself against a town that has given me so much joy and so many beautiful experiences, don’t involve the band because they don’t tell me what to write”, writes the musician.

But this is not all, since Los Caligaris now issue a statement in which they announce that Federico Zapata is already out of the band, since his statements are synonymous with violence and they do not approve it for any reason. “If one of us thinks like this, he is no longer one of us,” says part of the text.

Los Caligaris is a rock band founded in 1997 in Argentina and fuses other genres such as quartet and ska, and with its style and themes it has reached the public’s taste in many countries, including Mexico and the USA.