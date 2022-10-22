Mexico.- The famous Japanese anime ‘Dragon Ball Z’, is one of the most successful animated series in history, which is broadcast through open television in one of the most important channels of Mexico, Aztec TVduring family hours.

Although hundreds of viewers are fascinated by the idea that the cartoon be issued again, several people they reacted negatively after it was issued inappropriate episodewith a lot of violence.

It happened during the transmission of chapter 216, titled as ‘Videl vs. Spopovich’, which contains one of the strongest fights in the entire sagawhich stands out for the powerful battles and fighting techniques it encompasses, but Internet users They accuse that the episode was broadcast without censorship.

Through social networks, users express their annoyance after having seen the complete chapter, with the scenes of explicit violence, since when the series was broadcast on channel 5 those parts were censored.

“I remember that this chapter was very controversial a few years ago. Uncensored TV Azteca”, “Thank you Mr. TV Azteca for not cutting anything and bringing Luis Alfonso Mendoza back to us” and “Spopovich is beating Videl… without a doubt this is the worst beating of Dragon Ball”, is one of the comments that a user shared on social networks about the controversy of the episode with explicit content transmitted by the signal Aztec seven.