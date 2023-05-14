After Jorge Benavides’ pronouncement, viewers turned to their social networks to show their outrage over Dayanita’s statements, who stated that she had no contract with “JB en ATV” despite having worked five years with the cast.

Several rumors were running on social networks since Dayanita was suspended from the program for indiscipline. The comic actress quit and appeared in “El reventonazo de la Chola.” She there she made controversial comments on the ATV show.

In the chair of “The value of the vegetables”, ‘JB’ clarified that Dayanita did have a contract and, in addition, “she had the privilege of asking for advances.” After this, several users showed their support for the famous imitator: “Asu, Dayanita did have a contract. She said that she did not and on top of her asked for advances, Jorge Benavides completely unmasked her,” read a tweet.

Jorge Benavides also indicated that Dayanita She is not the same as before, as she assures that fame and money ended up surpassing her: “She got dizzy and changed a lot.” In addition, he assured that the comic actress often lies a lot: “She is not a liar, she is a liar… she always lied, there was always a lie.”

Given this statement, some users stated that they also noticed a change in Dayanita. “Exactly, people are not stupid and they know who is telling the truth. Obviously, I believe Jorge Benavides,” he said in a tweet.

Finally, the actor and impersonator assured that there was never any mistreatment of Dayanita. Likewise, he indicated that he never appreciated everything he achieved for her. “She’s an ungrateful person,” he said.

Users also support Dayanita’s decision

On the other hand, some Internet users showed their support for Dayanita and maintain that Jorge Benavides made all his statements out of simple spite, in addition to the fact that the program will not be the same without the actress. “It’s obvious because Dayanita was the one who put the spark in “JB en ATV”.

Why did Dayanita resign from “JB en ATV”?

Alfredo Benavides reported that Dayanita had been suspended for an act of indiscipline. “Here you have to respect the work and also the colleagues because here we all come early, they call us at seven and we arrive half an hour before,” said the popular ‘Niño Alfredito’ in the Trome newspaper.

According to Dayanita, one of the reasons for their separation was the anger of Jorge Benavideswho would not have approved that the actress was part of a project on YouTube called “La casa de la comedia”.

