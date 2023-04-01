Mexico.- Espinoza Paz He is one of the most beloved singers in Mexico for his undeniable talent and the great modesty that he has always shown to have despite every success that has taken him to the top.

Recently, Jorge Sawey Lizárraga shared a video through the platform of instagram where he narrates an anecdote in relation to the interpreter of ‘The Mushasha Shula’ and ensures that never carry money with the.

The famous host of the program ‘Region 4 The Others Lizárraga‘ He began by telling that when he went to the Mexico City airport to eat at one of the restaurants within its facilities, but what he did not know that when sharing breakfast with Espinoza Paz is that he had no money.

According to the artist’s statement, they explained to him that despite the fact that Espinoza has a lot of money thanks to his work in the artistic industry, the truth is that he does not like to carry money at all.

“Espinoza never brings money,” says the famous man after mentioning that it was Blas who revealed it to him, to which he quickly questioned why he did not have cash if “he has a chig***.”

“He always brings money in… the people who hang out with him, that is, his assistants, or use credit cards. He doesn’t bring credit cards (…) why is there always someone else with him?”

That is why as a recommendation, Jorge suggested to his followers that when they run into Espinoza Paz they try to invite him to eat.

“There is so that they know, if one day they see Espinoza there at an airport or see him out there, invite him to eat because, well, the old man does not like to bring money.”

After this statement, network users were quick to speak out about it and leave their comments, where the majority launched against the singer, calling him ‘abusive’.

“With pleasure, whatever Espinoza Pax wants”, “Jorge, what you are saying speaks very badly of you”, “Burn it… you are learning that you are well!!”, “Claaaro Espinoza never brings money because he likes to spend the money of others that is abusive if he has a lot of money he should pay for the food of the workers or assistants that he has ”, are one of the most prominent comments.