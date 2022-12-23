The Rede Sustentabilidade party filed a request with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to oblige the government to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to pledge (reserve) the money for the payment of the Paulo Gustavo Law until the end of this year. Here’s the full (213 KB) of the document filed on this Friday (Dec.23, 2022).

The acronym argues that the measure is necessary for the States, the Federal District and municipalities to be able to execute the resources in 2023. “It is essential that subnational entities be given the possibility of budgetary execution referring to the Paulo Gustavo Law in the year 2023, under penalty of benefiting the Federal Government due to its own turpitude”, states the caption in the request.

The Paulo Gustavo Law determines the transfer of R$ 3.86 billion for States, the Federal District and municipalities to carry out investments in culture and waives compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

In November of this year, the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, said that the federal government will not be able to execute the expenses of the law in 2022. He stated that the amount of R$ 3.8 billion is blocked in the Budget to make the expense feasible, but that it will hardly be possible to make the payment this year due to lack of time.

Earlier, in August of this year, Bolsonaro signed an MP (provisional measure) postponing the payment of the Paulo Gustavo Law, as well as the Aldir Blanc Law, also aimed at promoting the cultural sector.

In the case of the Paulo Gustavo Law, payments would start in 2022, but were postponed to 2023. The amount established by the Aldir Blanc Law would be paid to states and municipalities from 2023 and was postponed to 2024.

Both laws were vetoed by Bolsonaro, who claimed that the projects would be “unconstitutional” and “against the public interest”. In July, Congress overrode the vetoes in front of an audience of artists who mobilized to press for approval of the texts.