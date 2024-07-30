Spanish police have dismantled a trafficking network that allegedly sexually exploited nearly 600 women in the last year, Mostly Colombians and Venezuelansin an operation that resulted in the arrest of 26 people and the release of 32 of the victims.

According to the criteria of

Share 26 people were arrested in the operation. Photo:iStock

This operation coincides with the World Day Against Human Trafficking This is the first time that a European police force has cooperated with the Specialised Centre for Combating Migrant Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons established by the Ameripol agency in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

The investigation began in June 2023 when a victim alerted of the existence of a network that recruited women in vulnerable situations to sexually exploit them in homes in the Spanish cities of Madrid, Toledo and Malaga.

During the operation, numerous vehicles were seized. employment contracts signed by the victims, which led investigators to estimate that around 600 women had been exploited in the last year in the four houses that the network had and that have been closed.

How did they deceive the victims?

The network was nourished by vulnerable women, mostly from Colombian and Venezuelan originwho were going through very difficult personal and economic situations in their country.

Taking advantage of this vulnerability, the exploiters recruited women through companies located in the country of origin or from the contacts established by those in charge of the houses where they were exploited.

They promised women some earnings of five thousand euros a weekwith good working conditions and a private room to rest.

In reality, women had to be available 24 hours a day and be well-groomed when required, they were forbidden to gain weight and could be expelled from the house if they did not meet the canons of beauty and demands of the leaders of the organization.

Reference image. Photo:TIME Share

In what conditions were the women found?

Women lived in totally unhealthy conditionscrammed into small rooms, generally in the basements of houses, with the beds separated by curtains and with little ventilation.

The victims They were constantly monitored with multiple video surveillance cameras throughout the rooms.s, even in the rooms where they practiced prostitution.

The operation concluded with eleven house searches in which 40,000 euros in cash, a firearm with ammunition, various drugs, vehicles, electronic devices and documentation were seized.

EFE