After the payments from Russia became known, the NDR examined the films that Seipel had made for the broadcaster in recent years. In the report of the person responsible for the examination, former “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann it was said that no Russian money had flowed into Seipel’s productions for the NDR. However, there had been “misconduct by the freelance author”. Seipel, the audit report said, should have told the NDR that he was receiving money from a Russian oligarch. There was no evidence at the NDR and the ARD “that those involved in the production knew about the Russian payments or even benefited financially from them”. The allegation that Seipel had the portrait “I Putin” “approved” by the Kremlin before it was broadcast was also not confirmed. The NDR had also not ignored warnings because there had not been “a concrete and reliable warning”.