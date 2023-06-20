They could do their thing for years, the animal torturers and sadists who made gruesome torture videos of monkeys together and shared them on social media. But now their network has been rolled up and the details are abhorrent. One of the men laughs as he grabs the monkeys by the tail and hits them against the wall. “It is terrible, but unfortunately no surprise,” says the Dutch foundation AAP.
Mark van Assen
