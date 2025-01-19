Does anyone doubt that space exploration is big business? First launch of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket: SpaceX already has competition and Seventh flight of the Starship: second capture of a Super Heavy and destruction of S33 by Daniel Marín
Practicing field geology involves using all your senses, including taste. What do rocks taste like? by Blanca María Martínez.
Microbiology isn’t fascinating, it’s the next thing. Unusual defense against bacteriophage viruses: synthesis of a new… and toxic gene by Ramón Muñoz-Chápuli
Don’t revolutionize me. Order, order! String theory is not dead by Tom Siegfried
The fortune teller Lola can put black or white candles. Why computer scientists consult oraclesan article from Quanta Magazine.
They are also very interesting:
