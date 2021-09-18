The National Registry of Voluntary Bone Marrow Donors (Redome) officially launches this Saturday its application for cell phones to facilitate the registration of interested parties and increase the donor base. The experimental phase of the program began in January and 489 people pre-registered, expressing interest in being donors. Of these, 129 went to a blood center.

Currently, Redome has registered 5.41 million people who have expressed interest in being bone marrow donors. Most are in the Southeast (2.39 million) and South (1.13 million) regions. One of the problems is that most of those registered have their data, such as address and telephone, out of date. This makes it difficult to locate when the system indicates one of them as compatible for donation.

With the new application, it is possible to update the data with a few touches and download the identification card, which works as a donor declaration. Until then, it was only possible to get the physical document. It also allows those who have not yet volunteered to pre-register. This action needs to be completed later with blood collection at a blood center.

“This is one of the biggest challenges for any record: keeping the volunteers’ data up to date,” says Dr. Danielli Oliveira, technical coordinator of Redome. She points out that successive campaigns that ask for data updating have shown practical results, and for that reason she praises the launch of the application.

“In 2015, the deadline (to locate a donor) was seven days; today there are three”, he says. “This year, until August, there were more than 90,000 registrations updated, more than in the whole of last year. We hope the numbers improve even more.”

The official launch of the app is a way to celebrate World Bone Marrow Donor Day. The date is always remembered on the third Saturday of September, with events promoted worldwide by the World Association of Bone Marrow Donors (WMDA, its acronym in English). The organization represents more than 38 million volunteer donors and is present in 55 countries. The app is available for Android and iOS operating system phones, and is available in Play Store and Apple Store.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

