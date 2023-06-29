A Nettuno V6 without OPF almost reminds us of Busso-esque times!

Usually traditional V6 engines don’t sound very good. It doesn’t run as nicely as a straight-six and doesn’t have the growl a V8 can produce. For the purist, the V6 is a compromise that does not have much to add in terms of sound. Think of most Japanese, American and European V6 engines. Yes, it is ‘fuller’ sound than a four-cylinder, but it is not really a nice sound. But, fortunately there are exceptions. Of course that is the Busso V6 from Alfa Romeo.

Latest new engine for Maserati

Italian car manufacturers are just good with V6s, because the V6 doesn’t sound bad at Ferrari (296 GTB) either. And then of course there is the V6 from Maserati. In the Ghibli, the engine just sounds nice, while most V6s sound like, er, nothing.

The Nettuno V6 is an important engine for Maserati. They will use it in almost every model and it will be the last new engine from the Italian car manufacturer before they switch to building electric cars. The Nettuno will be available in the new Grecale, GranTurismo and MC20 and the latter will also be available as a race car.

Nettuno V6 without OPF sounds epic

Maserati Corse, the sports division of the Italian brand, also comes with a special MC20, the GT2. That is a track monster pur sang. Tomorrow (June 30, 2023) Maserati will reveal the car. The images have already been released and now also a sound fragment. It is clear to hear that this V6 also sounds epic.

Then the advantage of a racing car: a sound-absorbing OPF is not mandatory. Exact specifications about the MC20 GT2 are not yet known. Maserati has confirmed that the GT2 has more power than the street version and is considerably lighter.

Without further adothe Nettuno V6 without OPF sounds like this:

Through: Maserati Corse

