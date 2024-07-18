Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 21:28

Netshoes reported on Wednesday, the 17th, that it suffered a data leak after undergoing a cyber attack. According to the sports e-commerce company, the incident caused files containing personal information of its customers to be exposed. Netshoes did not disclose the size of the leak.

To the StateNetshoes said the attack did not involve “sensitive information” and “did not affect the company’s operations.” It also said that as soon as it learned of the incident, it “reinforced all security and control measures.”

“The company has also started a forensic investigation into the incident and will work together with the competent bodies, including the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), to clarify the circumstances of the episode and avoid any potential setbacks for customers,” it said in a statement (see the full statement below).

The report sought out the ANPD, but had not received a response by the time the text was published.

This is not the first time that Netshoes has been the target of a data leak. In 2019, the company reached an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) to pay R$500,000 in compensation for moral damages caused by the information leak. The episode, which occurred in December 2017, exposed the names, dates of birth, addresses, CPFs and order information of millions of users.

Netshoes operates in strict compliance with the law and is absolutely committed to information security, transparency and privacy, following strict global standards, based on the best market practices.