With Harden rested, Durant injured, and Irving unable to play at home because he wasn’t vaccinated, Nash’s team still held out against the Nuggets for a long time before giving up.

The music doesn’t change for the Nets at Barclays Center. The New Yorkers also go ko against Denver, 124-118 the score, at the end of a match decided in practice in the pre-match. The Nets (29-19), in fact, announce the absence of a bruised Harden, who coach Nash does not want to risk in the “back to back” after the defeat against the Lakers, so the hosts present themselves to the match with the Nuggets (26-21) without the Big Three, in addition to the injured Harris and Claxton. It thus becomes an unequal challenge that Brooklyn honors by giving Jokic and his companions a hard time until the end.

harden – Speaking of Harden, the Nets are running for cover in the media, after the rumors released on Tuesday about his potential attraction towards Philadelphia, making it known that the club has no intention of discussing his trade before the deadline. The former Rockets also allegedly assured the property of his willingness to continue being part of the project. The answers, however, will only come in the offseason. Meanwhile, Harden watches his teammates try to surprise the Nuggets with a completely revolutionized lineup. The first half, however, gives good indications to Nash with the Brooklyn reserves that hold their own against Denver. Mills and Aldridge try to play the charge, the youngest, starting with an excellent Thomas (25 points in 26 ‘) are ready and Brooklyn, also thanks to a certain arrogance on the part of the guests, in the second quarter starts to play a great basketball. Thomas becomes infallible from the perimeter, Cousins ​​and Gordon respond but at the end of the first half the production of Aldridge allows them to touch the advantage in double figures to get to the break, surprisingly, ahead 65-54. See also The rector of the UMU does not expect "great changes with Minister Subirats"

recovery – The Nuggets, however, get serious in the third quarter. Barton and Jokic, who flirts with his usual triple double (26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists), begin to find rhythm in attack, the entry of Rivers then becomes decisive with the veteran who from long distance punishes the carelessness of the defense of Brooklyn. Denver comes back in front with a third period of 42 points then in the final quarter manages the reaction of Brooklyn without major problems. Cousins, meanwhile, ends up early in the shower after receiving his second technician for protests at the opening of the last quarter, Rivers’ triples (25 points), however, keep the Nets at a distance and give Denver the third consecutive success. “We are not playing perfect basketball – underlines the Nuggets coach Mike Malone – but we still managed to win games that we had to take home, like the one in Detroit or this one against the reworked Nets”. See also Edwin Cardona, between Atlético Nacional or Racing

Brooklyn: Thomas 25 (4/8, 4/6, 5/6 tl), Mills 21, Aldridge 18. Rebounds: Aldridge, Johnson 8. Assists: Johnson 7.

Denver: Jokic 26 (6/11, 2/2, 8/8 tl), Rivers 25, Barton 21. Rebounds: Barton, Jokic 10. Assist: Jokic 8.

January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 07:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Nets #Big #Denver #moves #Brooklyn