They are already here. We are talking, of course, about the Nets, the last super team that has been developed in an NBA more used to them than ever in the last decade but always finds something new to hold on to. The city of Brooklyn, beyond the show business and paraphernalia of the Big AppleHe fervently watches how his team has gone in a very short time from being the laughing stock of the NBA, Mikhail Prokhorov, to being a competitive project first and a firm candidate for the ring later. The arrivals of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant already made up a formidable squad that has been completed by James Harden, the third star of one of the most talented big threes in history. Three men with a questionable reputation, many personal defects and a desire to claim that they have gathered his enormous basketball qualities and his terrible head in one place, to become the epicenter of the NBA and be the team that is talked about the most in the next few dates, in which we will see if they can really win the ring or are they just one of many attempts at meeting stars that starts with high expectations but ends without fulfilling them.

Now, the road to the ring is enormously long and in the New York franchise there is more than one who has experienced in his own flesh what defeat is, assuming very hard blows that winning is not easy, for something that sooner or later everyone learns in the NBA: never is. Kyrie did it on the Cavs in 2016 and then went out the back door because he could not bear to move under the long shadow of a LeBron who is indivisible to his career and to whom he gave a ring as unexpected as it was deserved. Durant made it to the Warriors after flaunting the era of empowered players and saying goodbye to Oklahoma, lto the city that gave him everything (and to which he gave everything), to land in another Super team, the Warriors, and get hold of two wound rings that allowed him to receive a lot of criticism and, at the same time, end the Chinese torture that involves being a king without a kingdom (or a star without his ring, well).

But Harden came face to face with reality on the Rockets, with whom he did not even make the Finals in almost a decade and who he has ended up leaving in bad ways. The same as his current coach, Steve Nash, who could not touch the glory with the Suns of Seven Secondos or Less despite changing basketball. Neither Mike D’Antoni (coach in those Suns and Harden’s Rockets), Amar’e Stoudemire (from Phoenix to injuries) … all of them succumbed to some higher power that left them wanting and without the rings that they are conspicuous by their absence in showcases full of successes, but empty of the greatest of them all. The one that, sooner or later, everyone looks for (and not everyone finds) in an NBA that does not wait for anyone. That is why, more than anything else, why some may think that this is the last train, the last chance for success. Above all, a D’Antoni that turns 70 in May and a Harden that already has 33 and he knows that he will not be able to be at the same level his entire career.

Define roles and win matches

One of the main responsibilities that Steve Nash had (and has), was to find a way to play for such an amount of talent. With three men needing the ball and only one to share it, defining roles was critical.… and it seems that it is beginning to be achieved. The difficulty came with the arrival of Harden. Durant, a timeless star, showed in the Warriors that he could play in many different ways, and his ability allowed him to need both the ball and be a chameleonic player and able to adapt to his teammates. With Harden, the solution has finally been found: let him be the playmaker. The guard has become the point guard, as Kyrie told him in the Nets’ victory against Golden State, and the results are being seen while the game begins to carbure. La Barba has an average of almost 12 assists since he arrived in Brooklyn, has exceeded double digits in this statistic in 13 of the 15 games played in his new jersey and leads the NBA in this section.

This allows the Nets (who just signed Andre Robertson, a seasoned defenseman who has battled years of injuries) to have more ease and countless new options. Against the Warriors, Durant went to 20 points, Irving to 23 and Harden to 19, with 16 assists (a franchise record). In Sacramento, the numbers have been more impressive due to the absence of Durant, who has rested after playing only one of the last four games due to direct contact due to coronavirus: The beard has achieved a triple-double (the fifth of the season, all of them in the Nets) of 29 + 13 + 14 (with 7 losses, watch out for that) and has been the leader on the court of a team that has had up to seven players with double digits. One of them, of course, has been Kyrie, who has gone to 40 points (16 only in the first quarter), with a spectacular 9 of 11 in triples, in addition to missing only 7 shots of the 22 he has tried in the entire crash. Irving has been seen in tune with the rest of the team, it seems that he has left behind his inexplicable disappearances and his holidays paid and he’s showing (something he stopped doing at certain stages in the Celtics) the talent he has. He is averaging 28 points per game this season and is moving more than 41% on 3s. Little more to add.

Against the Kings, Brooklyn scored 74 points at halftime, but did not separate definitively until the end of the third period, when they pressed on defense (something they are beginning to do in short but effective phases of the games) and left the locals in 20 few points. Luke Walton’s team, which is sinking after a great streak, had six players over ten and the best version of Hassan Whiteside (26 + 16, with 5 blocks), in addition to 21 points from Buddy Hield and 19 from De’Aaron Fox. But they could do nothing against the net talent that the Nets showed, simply superior. With its fourth loss in a row, Sacramento is 12-15 and sinks to 11th in the West. The Nets, for their part, add their third consecutive victory against a rival of a certain entity (The last were Pacers and Warriors, in that order) and they settle in third place in the East, with a 17-12 that leaves them with the same percentage of victories as the Bucks, second (16-11) and with land of through that swell that starts in fourth place and ends … well, it doesn’t end. And above all, they start to play well, define roles and show their full potential. And they scare, of course. More still.