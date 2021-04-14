In a ghost party in Minneapolis, the Nets took out the roll in the first half (52-73) and ventilated any option of the Timberwolves (97-127 final), the team from the city where another African American, now Daunte Wright, has been killed by a police officer. It was supposed to have been played on Monday, but the game was delayed one day due to the complicated social situation in the city, where discontent has re-emerged that never ceases in a country with a deep racial problem and in which For a long time a majority of the population has simply asked for justice and equality. Minneapolis is, it should be remembered, the city where George Floyd was also killed by the police.

The players of the teams warmed up, before the moment of silence that preceded the initial jump, with black t-shirts with the message “with freedom and justice for all”, phrase from oath to the United States (Pledge Of Allegiance) and Steve Nash spoke on behalf of a white population also tired, exhausted by seeing that nothing changes: “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be African American, to be an African American father in this country. This should not be acceptable, devastating if you try to put yourself in his skin”. D’Angelo Russell was one of those who spoke out for a change that never seems to come at all: “The only thing we can do to be present for each other, try to understand emotionally what they are going through. I encourage everyone to get out there and do everything in their power to make things better. That he does not limit himself to talking, that he puts the necessary effort”.

Josh Okogie was another one of those who spoke out after a game that never seemed to really matter: “Whether he was doing something wrong or not, Daunte Wright didn’t have to pay for it with his life on the street. It’s sad, it’s sick, it’s something that has to end. Because that’s the hardest thing of all: that nothing changes and the same thing keeps repeating itself“.

The change of day left Karl-Anthony Towns out because put the game on the day of the first anniversary of the death of his mother, one of the victims of COVID-19. The pivot had reserved the day to be with his relatives and did not alter his plans to go out to play at a Target Center that was once again empty. The new schedule kept the doors closed after a couple of games with some 3,000 fans back in the stands.

The change is also a blow to the plans of the Nets, who do not want Kevin Durant to play games in back to back, after missing 23 in a row, so it is normal that they do not have the forward tonight against the Sixers, in the great duel in the head of the East for which James Harden will not be safe and in which it is not known very fine if Kyrie Irving will play. Another great duel marked on the calendar and that seems to be watered down by absences, a constant in this complicated regular Season.

It was, finally, the thirty-second different starting five for the Nets, this time with Chris Chiozza and Nic Claxton: 18 players have already been in Steve Nash’s starting lineups this season. Nobody knows yet what this team will be like (but it is easy to imagine: fearsome) with all the pieces on the court, but even so it is already a 37-17 that leaves New York in an absolute tie with the Sixers before today’s game. Without Harden, Kyrie and LaMarcus, Kevin Durant played the best game since his return: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists in 27 very efficient minutes (11/15 shooting, 4/6 shooting). With advantages of more than 20 points already in the second quarter, no more was needed. Because Joe Harris (23 points, 5/8 in triples) and Landry Shamet (19 and 5/9) also contributed on the outside drums.

The 15/36 in 3-pointers for the Nets contrasted with the 13/49 (from 41 to 26%) of the Wolves who almost matched their data for losses (14) and assists (16 for 31 of the Nets). Anthony Edwards again scored a lot (27 points and 8 rebounds), again without aim from the outside (2/11 in triples). D’Angelo Russell scored 15 points against the team in which he was all star (it’s hard to remember and it’s only been two years) and the Spaniards were discreet: Ricky Rubio finished with 5 points and 2 assists and Juancho Hernangómez did not score in his 12 minutes on the court. The Wolves (14-41 now) have once again the worst record in the League, now with one more loss than the Rockets (14-40).