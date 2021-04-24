Without their superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets beat Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics 109-104 this Friday, who had 38 points, 6 triples and 10 rebounds.

The young All-Star forward added 25 of the Celtics’ 51 points at halftime, which they missed guard Jaylen Brown, whom they reserved for his shoulder problems.

As it was a second straight game, Boston also gave point guard Kemba Walker rest, leaving the direction of the game in the hands of Marcus Smart, who scored 19 points but threw a clueless pass to his bench at a key moment in the fourth quarter.

The point guard Kyrie Irving, the only one of the Nets’ figures on the court, had a modest 15 points and 11 assists, with a poor 4/19 in field goals, but took responsibility down the stretch by scoring the decisive free throws.

In this way, Brooklyn is positioned as the solo leader of the Eastern conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, despite the fact that it has only been able to reunite its trio of superstars in seven games.

Despite the losses of their figures Trae Young and Clint Capela, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat 118-103, last season’s runners-up, by a clear 118-103.

Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, with 21 points and 5 triples, and power forward John Collins, with 20 points and 8 rebounds, led the offense of the Hawks, who remain in fifth place in the East.

Atlanta star Trae Young will be out for at least one more game due to the sprained ankle he suffered Wednesday against the New York Knicks while center Clint Capela rested with a back problem from a fall in the same game.

For the Heat, seventh in the East, their leaders Jimmy Butler (19 points and 7 assists) and Bam Adebayo (16 and 5) had an uninspired night.

With 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, point guard Russell Westbrook added the 174th triple-double of his career in the Washington Wizards’ comfortable 129-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 32-year-old Westbrook is just seven triple-doubles away from setting the NBA all-time record set by the legendary Oscar Robertson.

His teammate Bradley Beal also shone with 33 points and Brazilian point guard Raul Neto added another 15 for the Wizards to achieve their seventh win in a row in their fight to qualify for the playoffs.

Guard Will Barton limped off to the locker room before the first minute of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors ended.

Barton, averaging 12.9 points per game this season, was trying to reach the opponent’s basket but, stopped by a defender, jumped to pass the ball and injured his right leg when he fell.

A few minutes later the Nuggets confirmed that Barton will not return to the game due to a hamstring problem.

It’s unfortunate. We recently saw Jamal (Murray) and Monte (Morris) fall but we have a game to play and the players on the bench are ready to put in the effort to win, ”Nuggets manager Mike Malone said at a break.