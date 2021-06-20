Without Irving and with Harden in half service, the team built to win is already eliminated. KD: “It’s useless to complain, now we have to prepare for next season and try to improve”

A punch in the stomach. The season of a team built to go all the way could not have ended in the most disappointing way. The couple of inches that transformed Kevin Durant’s potential triple win at the end of regulation time into the equalizer basket will disturb Steve Nash’s sleep throughout the summer.

The alibis – So Brooklyn leaves the scene only in the second round and it does not matter that the alibis are not lacking, starting of course with the excellent injuries, the disappointment is great. “I am incredibly proud of my boys – Steve Nash says, masking his emotion with difficulty – there have been so many things this season, but the team has always responded in the right way. I couldn’t ask for more, they all gave their all, from first to last. We had to play without Irving and with Harden basically one-legged which was heartwarming in dedication and attachment to the team. With everything that has happened to us, we still got a possession from the passage of the round, in the end we just have to congratulate these extraordinary guys ”. Once the disappointment has been disposed of, the management will have to roll up their sleeves.

The future – There is a lot to do, in fact, in the Nets house. Several players who have made major contributions to this team will become free agents, from Blake Griffin, to Bruce Bowen to Jeff Green to Spencer Dinwiddie who had to miss out through injury practically the entire season, so Sean Marks will have to decide who to bring back. in Brooklyn. “It’s too early to talk about these things – if Griffin gets it right – I sure haven’t regretted signing with the Nets after the buyout.” The pieces of the puzzle that Marks will build will be important, but everything revolves around the Big Three. With Harden and Irving things would probably have been different for the Nets this postseason, but injuries are part of the game, especially this year. “It is useless to think about what could have happened with Harden and Irving healthy – Kevin Durant is not looking for an alibi -. Kyrie would have liked to play even after his terrible injury and James gave everything he had even limited by stretching, they are two special players. We all want to win, now we have to prepare for next season and try to improve. I complement in Milwaukee, an extraordinary team for which I have the utmost respect ”.

The ailments – James Harden especially needs to breathe, who tried to lend a hand in really difficult conditions, without ever being able to really push due to the strained hamstring, trying to speed up the recovery after Irving’s injury in race-4. “It’s all very frustrating – concludes Harden – to get to the postseason and having to stop due to injury is devastating. With Irving and without my physical problems right now we would have a very different conversation, but this is basketball. Now we just have to think about improving and making progress ”.

