Opera singer, People’s Artist of Russia Anna Netrebko announced on September 23 that she had recovered from coronavirus infection.

“I hasten to inform you that yesterday I was discharged from the hospital, and I got rid of the infection called COVID,” Netrebko wrote on her Instagram.

She thanked the doctors and staff of the 52nd Moscow Clinical Hospital for the effective treatment.

“Our doctors are the best and know how to deal with this virus,” said the singer.

In addition, she wished her subscribers to strengthen their immunity, eat right and in no case go out in a sick state.

Netrebko on September 11 went into self-isolation due to the detection of coronavirus at Ildar Abdrazakov, with whom she is soloing in the Bolshoi Theater play Don Carlos.

A week later, the opera singer admitted that she was hospitalized with pneumonia caused by coronavirus, writes “Gazeta.ru”… She went to the hospital with signs of illness, despite testing negative for COVID-19.