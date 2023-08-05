Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko is suing New York’s Metropolitan Opera for compensation of $360,000 for canceled performances. This was announced on August 4 by the agency Associated Press (AP).

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed in the court of the Southern District of New York.

According to Netrebko, the theater management, by canceling her performances scheduled for 2024-2025, violated agreements with the singer and discriminated against her on ethnic grounds.

According to AP, the lawsuit emphasizes that the public statements of theater director Peter Gelb had a negative impact on the attitude of the audience towards Netrebko, including by causing protests against her. It is also indicated that other American theaters are now avoiding cooperation with the Russian singer.

In addition, the lawsuit says that the demand of the Metropolitan Opera to Netrebko to refuse support for the Russian authorities caused criticism of the singer at home. The performer insists that the actions of the theater management forced her to sell her New York apartment unprofitably and caused her significant moral damage.

Earlier, on March 17, The New York Times reported that the court ordered the Metropolitan Opera to pay $200,000 to Netrebko as compensation for canceled performances in 2022. This decision is due to a clause in the contract, which implies the payment of a fee to the artist even if the concert is cancelled.

According to the newspaper, Netrebko initially insisted on compensation of $400,000, given the cancellation of performances scheduled earlier this year. However, the court did not satisfy this requirement, since the agreement on these concerts was allegedly not secured by the agreement.

On August 29, in Cologne, Germany, more than 50 people took part in a protest against a concert by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko. Opponents against the performer urged not to applaud her during the performance, but the audience greeted her with loud applause.

On May 27 last year, Netrebko resumed her performances after a break that occurred against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, and gave a solo concert on the stage of the La Scala theater in Italy.

With the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Bavarian State Opera cut ties with her because she failed to comply with a demand to withdraw her public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.