Where do we start from? I would say from Nicholas Latifi, a mural artist specializing in self-portraits, once again able to influence – I suppose unwittingly and despite him – the progress of a Grand Prix. Oh my God, given the pace that Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were able to maintain, I don’t know if Checo Perez would have been able to finish first anyway. He certainly had a good start from pole position; but it must also be said that in a race like this the variable of an interruption, especially in the early stages, is part of the calculation of the strategies. Regardless of the radio messages more or less “trap”Of the Ferrari garage, changing tires after only 16 laps exposed himself to this type of risk. But maybe there really was a problem of degradation.

I don’t like Jeddah, I said it last year and I stick to my idea: an absurdly fast circuit, between the walls, and I don’t think you have to wait for someone to get really hurt to realize it. On the other hand, I liked the spectacle of the race, God forbid. Seeing two samples who play them in every way, right down to the last meter, is not bean soup, as they say in my part of the world. Such a competitive Ferrari at the ready-to-go season has not been seen since 2017-2018 and I am convinced, just to hazard a prediction, that already has at least half of the World Constructors in his pocket. I don’t enjoy it, but it’s part of the game, the beat and beat on who has the most horsepower in the Power Unit, whether Maranello or Milton Keynes’ ex-Hondas. Ferrari rightly tries to take some attention away from its engine by highlighting (with Sainz) the Red Bull advantage in top speed. Then, luckily, Leclerc arrives to honestly say things as they are: that is, that the Red is using an aerodynamically more charged set-up, which gives it an advantage in the curves penalizing it a little on the straight, while the RBR works on opposite concepts.

Those who know it have always told me that to build an advantage of 5 km / h, if I remember correctly, about forty horses are needed. I remember the Honda of the times of Ayrton Senna, when precisely by virtue of the monstrous powers they could afford to ‘pull’ certain flap pans that would have stopped an Airbus 380 in flight. But I don’t think this is the current gap between the former Honda and Ferrari. , rather. Top speed, I’ve said it many times, it is not always a reliable parameter. In the race, then, there are the contrails and the DRS to act as additional variables. And let’s not forget the drag, the aerodynamic resistance of the car. I never understood why it was thought, for example, that the Mercedes should be a missile on the straight only because it has reduced the dimensions of the sides to a minimum. In fact, in fact, they are often among the slowest, which makes me think they have a serious aerodynamic lock problem. But it will take a few more races – and some development – to get a complete picture.

And in this regard: among the many things that I do not understand, at this point, there is the ‘casuistry’ of the DRS. Mind you, it’s always nice to see the duels on the track, overtaking and counter-overtaking, not only at the head of the race but also in the middle of the group. Given that today the Alpine riders disguised as Racing Point have exaggerated, the question is: there is no need to reconsider the use of the mobile wing? Because it is one thing to see Max overtaking Charles overtaking Max and so on, another to find himself in the situation, so unfamiliar with racing, of two drivers who cling to the brakes to stay behind in a given curve, knowing that they will have an advantage in the next stretch. No, I say, are we kidding? We are in F1 or on a velodromewhere cyclists engage in grueling surplaces?

I had expected that the new rules, effectively removing the importance of the rear wing, would also reduce the effect of the movable flap. To understand: between 2018 and 2019 this effect had increased, precisely because the rear wing had been made less efficient by regulation. So if we stop running a wing with more drag – by operating the control – the speed variation will be greater. If the wing is ‘small’, opening the gap between the two flaps should result in a smaller ‘delta’. This in theory: but being a notoriously technical layman, I asked who really knows. And the response of a technical director was that for 2022 no major changes are expected compared to the past. So we have an equally effective DRS, but coupled with cars that travel better in the wake. Isn’t it that we are exaggerating? One of the two: either we abolish the device altogether (complicated, because it works with the high-pressure hydraulics that controls many other systems), or we reduce the ‘DRS zones’ on the various circuits. On balance, I don’t think the show would be affected. Apart, of course, that of Netflix: but we’re talking about real life here.