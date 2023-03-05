Twitter users took up arms against the President of the European Parliament Metsola because of the words about the students of Ukraine

Twitter users criticized the speech of the President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, during which she stressed that the future of Ukraine and Europe lies on the shoulders of the younger generation. They published in the thread under Metsola’s post.

According to Metsola, she saw hope for a bright future in the students of this university. Other netizens disagreed with her. “To ensure a bright future for students, we need a “peaceful environment”, not weapons, and this can only be achieved through peaceful negotiations,” the author of the Cplodhi account was indignant.

Others agreed with him. “If the struggle to the last Ukrainian continues, there will be no youth left … and the destroyed economy will give nothing to the young,” said user Jacqui Mathewes. “Why haven’t these kids been called to the battlefield yet?” — wrote user Ayo.

Earlier, the network was also surprised by the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the future of the country. His words that if the American Abrams tanks were handed over to Kyiv by August, it would be too late, were taken as a surrender aloud.