After suggesting that Jô Soares preferred to die rather than interview Gkay, during the “Best of the Year” awards, on “Domingão”, Fabio Porchat became one of the most talked about subjects on social networks. The discussion took over the internet in recent days and several celebrities took a stand, such as Neymar, Anitta and others.

At the end of this Tuesday night (27), netizens began to rescue old Gkay publications where she took a stand against racial quotas, made fatphobic comments and even asked for a Nazi concentration camp.

+ Farofa da Gkay: cost of the event reaches BRL 8 million in 2022

With the repercussions, the influencer decided to deactivate her Twitter account with more than 4 million followers. Comments on the network itself suggest that she did this so that other questionable posts from the artist would not be found.

understand the case

What was meant to be just a joke became an escalation of exposure on social networks with a target: the behavior of Géssica Kayane, known as Gkay. The bomb exploded with the influencer and actress revolting against a series of jokes that Fábio Porchat made about her during Globo’s “Melhores do Ano”.

The one that bothered the northeastern woman the most was the one that was part of the tribute that Fábio paid to Jô Soares, who died this year. “What would he do with Gkay, right, Tatá? In front of him? That was why he preferred to leave us at times…”, he said during the text.

Troubled, Gkay went to social media to release the verb: “You say that a person preferred to leave than interview me, you really have no idea how much this hurts me in a thousand places”, she wrote in a sequence of posts.

With the exposure, fans and admirers began to criticize the presenter of “Que História É Essa, Porchat”, who was accused of not having empathy or care when making a joke about other people. The presenter began to suffer hate attacks on social networks and decided to give his version of the post of the story.

In a video posted on his Instagram account feed, he states: “She said that her Christmas was spoiled because of that joke. I think Christmas was spoiled by her year. Because? Gkay did a very strange interview with Tatá Werneck, really bad, which became a laughing stock. Gkay made a film that was a failure with the public and critics. I’m not here giving my opinion, because I didn’t see the film, I’m just saying what they said… She was very criticized as an actress, that must have shaken her…” she said when starting the report.

Fábio continued explaining, in detail, about the joke he made about the influencer and Jô Soares. The presenter stated that the text was neither “humiliating” nor “aggressive”. “What you have is the accumulation of a lot of things and nobody knew that Gkay was in this well to explode”, he said.

Porchat ends the text by relativizing the fact and adding that he gained a disproportionate size: “For the love of God, people! It will turn the year. Let’s do things, have fun, don’t get attached to that. Nothing happened. What happened was a very bad end of the year for Gkay and she decided to burst at that moment. It is a shame. I hope she gets better and that next year will be a better year for her.”