One Publication of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticizing presidential pardons was again shared on social networks this Thursday (21.Apr.2022). “If there is a pardon for criminals this year, it will surely be the last”said the Chief Executive in November 2018.

Earlier, Bolsonaro granted a constitutional grace to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) sentenced by the STF for statements against the ministers of the Court. The penalty was 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. Here’s the intact of the decree (522 KB).

“I was chosen president of Brazil to meet the desires of the Brazilian people. Getting heavy on the issue of violence and crime was one of our main campaign commitments. I assure you, if there is a reprieve for criminals this year, it will surely be the last.” wrote Bolsonaro a few days after he was elected president of the Republic.

On Wednesday (20.Apr), the plenary of the STF sentenced Silveira to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. It also imposed a fine of R$ 192,500, ordered the loss of office and the suspension of his political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction lasted.

In this Thursday’s decree, President Bolsonaro describes the “individual pardon” as a “exceptional discretionary constitutional measure aimed at maintaining the traditional mechanism of checks and balances in the tripartition of powers”.

