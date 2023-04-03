The opening of the first night drive-in theater in Moscow was remembered by netizens in the group In contact with Moscow: History of Moscow.

According to the author of the post, the first such open-air car cinema began its work in the west of Moscow in 1999. A site called “Kinodrom” was opened on Krylatskaya Street.

The sessions started at ten in the evening and at one in the morning. The films were shown on the big screen, and the sound for them had to be adjusted in their own car by tuning the radio to a certain wave, which was indicated in advance on the tickets.

According to the author, tickets for screenings in such a cinema cost from 120 to 400 rubles. However, there is information on the network that their cost was much lower, from 90-190 rubles per ticket.

