One of the favorite entertainments of Soviet children was remembered by netizens in the group “Old Moscow” during “In contact with”. The Russians were prompted to discuss archival footage, which depicts adults and children watching filmstrips. Russians compared this type of leisure with a trip to a fairy tale.

Filmstrips were a type of slide show popular in the USSR and were a series of pictures with captions on films loaded into a special projector. They were often shown in kindergartens on screens or white sheets.

“How magical it was”, “For many children of the USSR, watching each film was a real journey into a fairy tale”, “On our street, only two families had a slide projector, including ours. So we gathered in a crowd in the evening for 5-10 children to watch a new filmstrip, ”commentators recalled.

Someone remembered the price of a slide projector: it started from five rubles, so many families in the USSR could afford such equipment. “Almost all my peers had it. I remember that we constantly exchanged films, ”said one of the users.

