A photo of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was shared on Twitter on Saturday (31.Dec.2022). In the image, Bolsonaro ate a chicken at the KFC fast food chain in Florida (United States). He traveled to Orlando the day before with his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and their daughter, Laura, 12 years old.

Also on Saturday, the former chief executive greeted supporters in Orlando. In videos published on social networks, it is possible to see that Bolsonaro was applauded by the people at the scene. One of them thanked the former president and said that “the generations go on”. He also autographed a woman’s coat and spoke to children.

Watch (1min43s):

Read the internet jokes with Bolsonaro: