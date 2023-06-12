On Valentine’s Day, publications remembered that PT “promised” in the campaign that everyone would date

Internet users took advantage of Valentine’s Day to charge this Monday (June 12, 2023), jokingly, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the creation of a “Ministry of Dating”.

The joke came after an interview by then-candidate Lula on the podcast flow, in which the petista said that it is necessary to love to be happy and that in his government he would like everyone to have relationships.

The president makes recurring jokes about the subject. On February 8, he mocked the topic in a meeting with influencers and kissed the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

“So I want to thank all of you and all of you from the bottom of my heart for the work that you have done, are doing and that you can continue to do. And, as we are going to create the ‘Ministry of Dating’, I’m going to kiss my wife”Squid.

