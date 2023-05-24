Singer Philip Kirkorov published on his personal page in the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)a photo in ripped jeans and was criticized.

The artist shared a picture taken on the street in Monaco. He posed in a pink T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers. The image was complemented by a black bag, a cap and accessories: bracelets, watches and glasses.

“What a handsome man he was! What did he turn himself into? ”,“ The outfit was better ”,“ Tramp style ”,“[Рэпер] Timati on minimal wages”, “The photo is called “when you are 60 soon, but you think you are 16””, “Filya, Filya, how beautiful he was”, “Only gold teeth are missing”, “It’s still not the same Philip”, “Changed beyond recognition”, “Appearance is not very good,” netizens reacted.

“Rejuvenated and built”, “Looks gorgeous”, “Great as always”, “Image to face”, “So handsome”, “Best pop king”, “Dandy”, “Handsome, I love”, “Look great”, fans wrote compliments.

