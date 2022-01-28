the followers of I am: international great battles They made their discomfort felt through social networks when the program’s jury gave “José José” as the winner after facing Gilberto Santa Rosa’s impersonator in the latest edition of the singing reality show on Thursday, January 27. Both participants made their performance to be able to go to the next stage and battle with the consecrated ones.

Just one day before the final of I am: great battles, the best imitators who have had the opportunity to go through the television set returned to the reality show and among them were: ‘Nino Bravo’, ‘Celia Cruz’, ‘Anita Santivañez ‘, ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’, ‘Lucho Barrios’, ‘José José’, ‘Ricardo Montaner’ from Ecuador, ‘Ozuna’, ‘José Luis Rodríguez’ and ‘Gian Marco’.

After announcing the strategy to meet the absolute winner of the program this Saturday, January 29, Cristian Rivero presented the duel between ‘Gilberto Santa Rosa’ and ‘José José’, who performed “La agarro lowering” and “Desperate”, respectively. In order to give one of the imitators the victory of the battle, it was decided to exonerate Mauri Stern’s vote. In this way, Katia Palma and Jorge Henderson voted in favor of the balladeer and Janick Maceta for the salsero.

Followers criticize the decision of the jury of I am: great battles

‘José José’ is one of the five contestants who will go on to face off in a versus with one of those who occupy a red chair. However, his re-entry generated outrage from the program’s followers and they attacked the line of judges. “’José José’ is the consecrated member of the jury, please”, “’Gilberto is the best by far, but since it’s already fixed… what can you expect”, “’Gilberto is better than ‘José José’, but Jury favoritism wins JJ,” they wrote.

Users assure there is favoritism for “José José” in I am: great battles. Photo: YouTube capture.

Jorge Henderson is criticized for commenting on an Emmanuel impersonator

Harold Gamarra, who imitates Emmanuel, received a harsh comment from Jorge Henderson after making his presentation. The fans of the program did not remain silent and criticized the jury of I am: great battles. “A lack of respect with ‘Emmanuel’. How are you going to tell him that he has to lose weight? Nobody knows about anybody. And maybe it’s something pathological or stress. Out of place. Let’s go, Harold, to show everything you gave in Chile”, commented a netizen.