Netizens spoke positively about the forms of the ex-soloist of VIA Gra Anna Sedokova in a transparent outfit. The singer published a video with a request to evaluate her appearance in a personal Telegram-channel.

“Check out my weight. You have praised me so much that I may change my mind about losing weight. Although where else can I … Now we need to work on quality, ”Sedokova wrote. She admitted that for about a week she has not experienced cravings for dinner.

“It’s not for me to advise you, but with such chic forms, it’s even a sin to lose weight. Very sexy!” — shared his opinion one of the followers of the artist’s channel. Many users supported him.