NXN Data Centersthe company formed by the Valencian Telecommunications Group Net Hits and the Adequita investment firmdirected by Xavier Adserà, you already have a license to install Your first data processing center in Valencia in the polygon Vara de Quart of the capital.

The company plans to invest 60 million euros In an installation with a capacity for 6MW of energy In a plot with total area of 6,500 square meters, As announced by the company itself, which revealed its final location a few months ago.

In this way the Data Center will finally have A much more limited size of the initial project which was announced in 2021 and that provided its location in the emblematic port building of the Docks with the Valencia Marina. Then the investment was estimated four more times, with 240 million euros, for a 20 MW power centermuch more similar to those than Great technology They are implementing in communities such as Aragon.

The new data center plans to generate 100 jobs Once it is operational and around 500 indirect jobs during its development and subsequently, according to the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá. In the initial plans there were 200 direct jobs and an indirect thousand.

The mayor stressed that Valencia City Council has granted The works and activity license within seven monthsalthough obvious that the project presented several years before for the docks was discarded when he reached the mayor’s office.

The new center

NXN specializes in providing services for corporations, SMEs, public administrations, technological services integrators and companies in the technological sector. Also, the NXN project is also prepared for Host supercomputing systems, high density and artificial intelligenceincluding liquid cooling solutions.

Once the construction is finished, the center NX01 It will involve a significant expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, installed capacity for data storage and computing in Valencia, which will benefit local companies for their current needs and will be a key factor in attracting new technological and industrial corporations.

According to its promoter, in addition to its technical capacities, NX01 ensures “a consumption of zero water” and prioritizing maximum efficiency in all its systems, given the high energy demand of this Secot.

In the words of the general director of NXN, Rafael García“This data center will be crucial for the digitalization of the region, aligning with sustainability and Nxn’s vision of offering advanced and accessible technological solutions to global companies and organizations.”

“The project is part of our strategy to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in southern Europe. The strategic location of the center facilitates connectivity with North Africa, southern Europe, Portugal and America, giving a key competitive advantage,” explained the president of NXN, Javier Salas.