Layoffs continue to plague the video game industry. This time, it has been revealed that 50 NetherRealm employees, responsible for Mortal Kombathave lost their jobsas the decision was made to close the mobile gaming division, who were working on multiple games as a service.

Although there is no official statement from NetherRealm or Warner Bros. Games at the moment, Multiple former employees have confirmed a series of layoffs via their social mediasuch as LinkedIn. This is what Elizabeth Ramirez, former host of the study, had to say:

“I am saddened to announce that I have been let go from NetherRealm Studios after about 10 years of working there. I will be looking for new opportunities as an animator for games or films.”

Like Ramire, there are multiple developers sharing the same messages on social media. While it is mentioned that there were multiple layoffs affecting different areas of NetherRealm, It was the mobile gaming division that took the biggest hit.. At the moment it is unknown what will happen with some of the games as a service that are in progress, such as Mortal Kombat Onslaught.

Total, There is talk of almost 11 thousand layoffs throughout the entire video game industry in the last year. On related topics, the video game industry is on strike. Similarly, GTA VI will not be affected by the strike.

Author’s Note:

It is very unfortunate that this kind of thing keeps happening, and the worst thing is that big companies do not seem to care that dozens of people have lost their way of subsistence.

Via: Insider-Gaming