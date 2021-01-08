I.In the Netherlands, more and more infections with the new, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK, are being discovered. The Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) now puts the number at fifty, after eleven the previous week and two before Christmas.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Only six cases are related to trips to the island, so the variant is already spreading autonomously in the Netherlands and in several places. Thirty cases alone were found in a primary school in Bergschenhoek, a suburb of Rotterdam. The outbreak is another indication that this virus mutation is spreading particularly among younger people. The reopening of the currently closed schools could therefore be delayed across the country.

Does the vaccine work anyway?

At the elementary school in Bergschenhoek there was a major outbreak of the corona virus in December. More than 750 students, teachers and their household members were then tested. If the tests were positive, the genome of the sample was then sequenced to determine the virus variant. The “British” variant was identified in all samples from the students and teachers. Ten percent of their relatives were also infected, in some cases with the variant.

This virus strain – recorded under the code B117 – was first analyzed in October last year. Compared to the original variant of Sars-Cov-2, it shows several changes in the spike protein on its surface. This apparently makes it easier for the virus to penetrate cells and multiply there. According to the British government, it is up to 70 percent more contagious, but does not lead to more severe disease courses. This is also confirmed in the Netherlands; the infected showed only mild symptoms.









One must seriously consider that the particularly contagious British variant of the coronavirus is also spreading quickly in the Netherlands, said virologist Marion Koopmans from the Rotterdam University Hospital of the newspaper “NRC Handesblad”. A sample of 10,000 corona tests have shown that one to five percent of the positive results are due to them. Although this is still a low level, it could increase quickly. “It is not yet clear whether children are particularly susceptible to this virus variant,” said Koopmans, “but the cluster in Bergschenhoek shows that children can at least play a role in its spread”.

The virologist, who is part of a team of professionals advising the government, pointed out that this will also affect the decision to reopen schools. All schools in the country have been closed since mid-December, and classes have been taking place virtually again since this week. The restrictions apply until January 19th.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries in Europe that regularly analyzes the genome sequence of virus samples. Suspicious samples are examined in a special laboratory. The process is time-consuming and the capacity is low: 500 samples per week. Only in this way can mutations be discovered so far. However, researchers at the University of Utrecht have now identified a piece of viral RNA with which the new variant can also be detected using a classic PCR test. With this it should be possible in a few weeks to get a better picture of their distribution.

On Friday, the companies Biontech and Pfizer expressed confidence that the vaccine they developed would also be effective against the British mutation and another mutation found in South Africa. The active ingredient “efficiently neutralized” the modified virus in a laboratory test.

However, the artificially produced mutation used did not contain the full spectrum of changes that occur in the two variants. Further investigations are necessary, according to a statement from both companies. If the virus changes in such a way that the vaccine has to be adapted, the technology used is sufficiently flexible. The vaccine has been approved by the EU Medicines Agency for people over the age of 18.