An investigation into the open airspace over eastern Ukraine on the day the Malaysian Boeing 777 was shot down in 2014 has been closed. The Netherlands made this decision after the report of the Aviation Safety Fund. This is reported with reference to the government of the kingdom RIA News…

Experts checked 34 cases of civil aircraft crashes that occurred in the zone of military conflicts. One of the key findings of the study was the explanation of Kiev’s actions.

As indicated in the report, the Ukrainian authorities could not have known the real threat to civil aviation at the altitude where the liner was hit by the missile. The fund also noted that the Russian aviation authorities, who were responsible for security in the zones adjacent to the conflict, were not aware of the possibility of an attack on passenger liners.

The Dutch authorities indicate that the report has been prepared in close cooperation with Russia and Ukraine and will soon be handed over to both sides. Thus, the report emphasizes, there is no reason to reconsider the position that it is impossible to bring Ukraine to justice for such a charge. Russia insisted on the need for investigative actions from the moment of the disaster, believing that Kiev had not deliberately introduced a no-fly zone.

The liner flew on July 17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The disaster killed 298 people, citizens of ten states. In June 2019, the Joint Investigation Team filed charges against four individuals, including the former head of the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin, known under the pseudonym Strelkov.

Their trial began on March 9, 2020. Russia doubts the findings of the investigation team and considers them biased, since it refuses to accept Moscow’s point of view regarding the tragedy. In turn, Ukraine calls on Russia to admit responsibility for the crash of flight MH17.