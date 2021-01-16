It was 2 p.m. on Friday January 15 when Mark Rutte appeared in front of the press to announce his resignation from the post of Prime Minister of the Netherlands, as well as that of his government. It was a parliamentary report published in December that undermined the Dutch executive. We learn that between 2013 and 2019, officials abolished family allowances for thousands of people wrongly accused of fraud. The latter were then forced to repay sums received over several years. For some, it has represented tens of thousands of euros. In addition, many of these families have been subjected to ethnic profiling, based on their dual nationality.

During this period, several political leaders, from the majority as from the opposition, turned a blind eye to these practices, of which they were however aware. This “benefit affair” comes two months before the legislative elections, scheduled for March 17. Mark Rutte, acclaimed for his management of the health crisis, could take advantage of this electoral deadline to return to power.

