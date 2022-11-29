The round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 arrives, where the teams play it all or nothing and the first confrontation that awaits us will be very attractive. The Netherlands as the leader of their group, will face the United States the second classified in group B.
Netherlands
The “Oranje” has had a competitive group with two teams from other continents that have not made things easy for the Europeans, and have come out undefeated and playing good football. That is why, a priori, they are the favorites to beat the United States in the round of 16 matchup.
USA
The United States has put together one of the best generations that is remembered in the history of the North American team, so there are many expectations placed on them since they could get the best result in their history in the World Cups. The image given before an England that started as favorites for the title makes them optimistic when it comes to taking on the Netherlands.
Schedule: Saturday, December 3. 4:00 p.m. Spain. 09:00 a.m. Mexico. 12:00 p.m. Argentina. 6:00 p.m. Qatar.
TV channels: On Movistar TV
Live streaming: World Goal
TV channels: On TyC Sport and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
There are no injuries in the Dutch team, although striker Janssen will be suspended.
There are no injuries in the ranks of the North American team.
The Netherlands will be imposed by seniority especially, since the generation of the United States is very young.
Netherlands 2-1 United States.
