The quarter-finals are here and we have reached the most critical point of the competition where nerves now play a different role, sometimes they condition the match and cause a small mistake that penalizes you from advancing to the next round.
One of the matches in this knockout round on the path to lifting the trophy is Turkey and the Netherlands, who face each other in a decisive duel at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The Dutch arrive confident after beating Romania 3-0, showing a solid and effective game. For its part, Turkey eliminated the surprise team of the tournament, Austria, with an exciting 2-1. On the other hand, the Netherlands seek to prevail against a Turkey that does not give up on its dream of advancing to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
Below we will show how both teams are approaching the match, whether or not they have any injured, suspended or cautioned players:
The Netherlands are already making waves at Euro 2024, and they are coming into this clash with their entire squad available, further reinforcing their status as favourites. Donyell Malen shone in the round of 16 match against Romania, scoring two of the three goals in the 3-0 win in the round of 16. In addition, Cody Gakpo is having an excellent Euro, already racking up three goals to his name. With these players in top form, the Dutch are ready to face Turkey and continue advancing on their road to glory.
Turkey face their crucial quarter-final match with the significant absences of Orkun Kökçü and Yuksek, both sidelined due to accumulation of cards. These absences force the coach to restructure the team, but the Turkish national team trusts its young star, Arda Güler, who has been instrumental in the team’s progress at Euro 2024. Güler, with his creativity and talent, has become the player who pulls the team’s cart, and his performance will be key to overcoming the Netherlands.
