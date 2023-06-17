The UEFA Nations League reaches its exciting final phase, and while Spain and Croatia prepare for the grand final, the Netherlands and Italy will face off in a highly anticipated duel for third and fourth place. Both teams came into this instance after suffering losses in the semifinals, but still have a chance to close out the tournament on a positive note. Led by their talented attacking and dynamic play, the Netherlands will be looking to redeem themselves from their loss to Croatia. Meanwhile, Italy, known for its solid defense and team play, will try to put the loss to Spain behind them. It will be a showdown full of passion and determination, where both teams will fight to finish the tournament with a victory.
Who were the UNL champions?
This is the third edition of the UEFA Nations League, which Portugal won in 2019 and France in 2021.
What is the relationship between the Nations League and the qualifying phase for EURO 2024?
Three of the 24 places for UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined through play-offs through the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as established in the regulations.
Twelve teams will be chosen based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League: they will be the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team from their league. If there are not enough unranked teams, they will move on to the next league, ending with D.
In which stadium will the Netherlands vs Italy be played?
Date: Sunday June 18
Location: Enschede, The Netherlands
Stadium: De Grolsch Veste
Hours: 3:00 p.m. Spain, 10:00 a.m. Argentina and 8:00 a.m. Mexico
How can you watch the Netherlands vs Italy?
The game can be seen in open. On the Teledeporte channel.
The possible alignments
Holland:Bijlow; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Ake; Blind, Wijnaldum, Wieffer; Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Depay.
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Acerbi, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile.
Forecast
Netherlands 0-1 Italy
#Netherlands #Italy #watch #live #stream #lineups #forecast #Nations #League #final
Leave a Reply