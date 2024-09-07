Germany will face the Netherlands in the second round of the UEFA Nations League. Both teams make up Group C of the competition along with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary. This match is shaping up to be one of the most interesting of the second round.
Here’s what you need to know about the Netherlands-Germany clash: where and how to watch, time, date, probable lineups, news and prediction.
City: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena
Date: September 10th
Schedule: 20:45 hrs in Spain, 15:45 hrs in Argentina, 12:45 hrs in Mexico
In Spain, the clash between these two powerful teams can be seen on UEFA TV.
In Mexico, the match can be seen on Sky Sports.
In Argentina, the Netherlands vs Germany match will be broadcast on the Disney+ streaming platform.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
England
|
1-2 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Türkiye
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Romania
|
0-3 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Austria
|
2-3 D
|
Euro 2024
|
France
|
0-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Spain
|
2-1 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Denmark
|
2-0 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Swiss
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024
|
Hungary
|
2-0 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Scotland
|
5-1 V
|
Euro 2024
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is not one to beat around the bush. The manager is usually very direct when sharing his opinions. In a recent interview, Koeman said that he will not call up Steven Bergwijn again because the winger recently signed with a club in Saudi Arabia.
“At 26, your greatest ambitions have to be sporting, not financial (…) His book with the national team is closed”
– Ronald Koeman
Netherlands: B. Verbruggen, D. Dumfries, S. de Brij, V. Van Dijk, N. Aké, J. Schoulen, T. Reijnders, D. Malen, X. Simons, C. Gakpo, M. Depay.
Germany: M. Ter Stegen, J. Kimmich, N. Schlotterbeck, J. Tah, D. Raum, E. Can, A. Pavlovic, L. Sané, F. Wirtz, J. Musiala, K. Havertz.
Germany are continuing their generational change ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Die Mannschaft boasts a great generation of footballers and is one of the candidates to win this edition of the UEFA Nations League.
It’s time for the Bavarians to step up and win a major tournament after falling short at both the Euros and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Netherlands 1-2 Germany
Latest news on national team football
#Netherlands #Germany #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply