Four days after their first match, the Blues return to action in this Euro 2024. On Friday afternoon, the French team will face the Netherlands in Leipzig, in a clash for first place in Group D. Before kick-off initial, Opta has made its forecast.
Despite the disappointing performance of the French team last Monday, the French team took the three points against Austria (0-1). Thus, France’s Euro 2024 campaign has started in the best possible way from an accounting point of view.
On Friday, June 21, Didier Deschamps’ men will return to action. In Leipzig, at the Red Bull Arena, the French will face the Netherlands, leaders of Group D after their 2-1 victory over Poland last weekend.
According to Opta’s artificial intelligence, Les Bleus are favorites for this match. The team of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and company has a 52% chance of winning, according to the AI. The probability of a draw is 23%, so a Dutch victory only has a 24% chance of occurring.
That is the big question for Les Bleus in this second match. Will Kylian Mbappé, who has suffered a nasal fracture since Monday afternoon, play? The French star was seen at team training on Wednesday, wearing a protective bandage around his nose.
According to the latest information, the French captain could start on Friday against the Orange team. It remains to be seen if Didier Deschamps and his team avoid taking risks, or if they really start him just four days after his violent clash with Kévin Danso.
