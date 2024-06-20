The Netherlands and France will star in one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage of Euro 2024. The Gauls come to this competition as one of the top candidates to win the title, although the Clockwork Orange will seek to transcend and give, in one good time, the last growth spurt at the highest world level.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Holland and France: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Leipzig, Germany
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Date: Friday, June 21st
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
VAR: Stuart Attwell
You can see the match live through the signal TVE’s La1 and streaming on RTVE Play (Spain), sky sports (Mexico) and Disney+ and ESPN Latin America (Argentina).
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Poland
|
1-2V
|
Euro 2024
|
Iceland
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Canada
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Germany
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Scotland
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Austria
|
0-1V
|
Euro 2024
|
Canada
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Luxembourg
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Chili
|
3-2V
|
Friendly
|
Germany
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
A Clockwork Orange will not be able to count on Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners for this contest because both elements are injured. Ronald Koeman had to remove the two players from the squad. There will undoubtedly be strong absences for the Netherlands team.
In the first game they had to come back against Poland to get the three points and against France they will also have to fight if they want to surprise and get a point.
Goalie: Verbruggen
Defending: Dufries, De Brij, Van Dijk, Aké
Half: Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman
Lead: Simons, Depay, Gakpo
The big unknown for this match in the French team is Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman broke his nose in the first match against Austria and to this day remains a doubt for the match. The first reports indicated that Mbappé would miss this match but there is a possibility that he could finally take the field with a mask.
Another player who came to the call among cottons is Tchouameni, who was already out in the first match. We will see if he will be available for Deschamps or if, on the contrary, he will be left out again.
Goalie: Maignan
Defending: Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández
Half: Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann
Lead: Dembele, Thuram, Giroud
These teams have faced each other a total of 30 times. France has 15 wins, four draws and 11 losses against the Netherlands. However, in recent years Les Bleus have dominated: they have won seven in the eight most recent matches between the two sides.
The Mbappé factor is very important for France, but regardless of what ultimately happens with him, it is most likely that the French team will prevail over its rival.
Netherlands 1- 3 France
