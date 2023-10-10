Now there will be a break in football at the club level and it will be time to return to national team football where the different teams will have key matches in order to seek qualification for the next Euro Cup in Germany 2024. On this occasion we will have a high-profile match that will face Netherlands and France, the team led by Ronald Koeman needs a victory to make the job of qualifying easier while the French have already practically done it.
Today we will bring you all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting
In which stadium is the Netherlands vs France played?
City: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena
Date: Friday, October 13
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch the Netherlands vs France on television in Spain?
Television channel: UEFA TV
How can you watch the Netherlands vs France on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch the Netherlands vs France on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch the Netherlands vs France on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
More news about Euro 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ireland
|
1-2V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Greece
|
3-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Italy
|
2-3D
|
League of Nations
|
Croatia
|
2-4D
|
League of Nations
|
Gibraltar
|
3-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Germany
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
2-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Greece
|
1-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Gibraltar
|
0-3V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Ireland
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Position
|
Selection
|
Points
|
1
|
France
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Greece
|
9
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
9
|
4
|
Ireland
|
3
|
5
|
Gibraltar
|
0
The French lead Group B for qualification for Euro 2024, they have their ticket to Germany practically made, they have 15 points, six more than the Greeks and Dutch
The Dutch have three wins and one loss, and also one game less than their strongest rival, France, since let us remember that the Netherlands team missed two games as a result of the semifinals and third and fourth place in the UEFA Nations League .
Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Aké; Wieffer, Koopmeiners, Simons, Malen, De Roon; Weghorst
France: Maignan; Bad Gusto, Upamecano, Konaté, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Coman, Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé; Kolo Muani
Netherlands 1-2 France
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Netherlands #France #watch #live #stream #injury #news #forecast